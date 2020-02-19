Beaten by ABC: Today slumps to record low

THE Today show's ratings nightmare continues for Channel 9 after figures dropped to a record low this week following Karl Stefanovic's much-hyped return.

The breakfast TV show had a measly 173,000 viewers across the 5-metro market on Tuesday, trailing ABC News Breakfast which had 178,000 viewers.

Channel 7's Sunrise remained number one with an impressive 272,000 people tuning in.

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on Today

In Sydney, Today attracted 52,000 viewers while rival Sunrise had 69,000. The overall figures are the Today show's lowest this year.

Channel 7's The Morning Show also saw a record margin yesterday with 242,000 viewers, while Today Extra had 120,000 and Studio 10 had 63,000.

The latest figures are a huge blow for Channel 9, which anticipated that Stefanovic's return would be a ratings boost for the embattled breakfast show.

Stefanovic made his highly-anticipated return alongside co-host Allison Langdon on January 4, with the first show attracting an audience of 231,000 compared to 312,000 on Seven's Sunrise.

The Today show has been under 200,000 (across the five city metro) 12 times out of 35 episodes this year.

Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland from ABC News Breakfast

Last year, Georgie Gardner and co-host Deborah Knight became the first female duo to front a breakfast TV show and they suffered consistently low ratings. Figures plunged to a historic low at 143,000 viewers - just 30,000 less than Tuesday's episode with Stefanovic and Langdon.

Today's best national audience with Stefanovic in the chair was 475,000, which it hit in 2016, with 315,000 of those residing in the key five-city metropolitan viewers bracket.

This year, Perth reporter Tracey Vo joined the panel as news presenter, while Tim Davies was promoted to weather presenter. Brooke Boney remains the entertainment reporter.

Last month Sunrise boss Michael Pell said constant line-up changes could be a factor in the Today show's declining ratings.

"I'm quite surprised at how all of that's gone down with that show. Not to talk too much about them, but I've never seen that many people sacked that quickly for no apparent reason," Pell told news.com.au.

"I think the audience is punishing them for that still. The audience doesn't like a company that treats people badly."

Confidential has contacted Channel 9 for comment.