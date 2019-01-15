Beale apologises over white powder video

WALLABIES star Kurtley Beale has apologised for his role in a controversial video that shows NRL player Corey Norman and a man snorting white powder.

The video shows an older man snorting white powder off a plate before the camera pans to Norman, who says: "That's the young blood right there baby. Get it baby, get it."

After Norman is pictured, the camera then shows Beale sitting on a couch and laughing.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle released a statement on Tuesday but there was no mention of any punishment for a contrite Beale.

"Rugby Australia only became aware of the vision after it had surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon and understands that it was recorded in 2016," Castle said.

Corey Norman appears in the video.

"After becoming aware that the vision was being shared on social media, Kurtley contacted me last night to apologise for the negative attention the video had attracted and expressed regret at putting himself in a compromising position at that time.

"Kurtley has today met with Rugby Australia's integrity unit to provide his version of events and the high standards that are expected of him as a professional rugby player have been firmly reiterated.

"Kurtley acknowledges that his presence in the video and the humour he expressed at the incident at the time does not reflect the image that is expected of a professional rugby player."