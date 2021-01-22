Beaches closed due to rough surf and debris

Shelley Beach, Lighthouse Beach at Ballina and Crabbes Creek were all closed.

Three beaches have been closed on Wednesday afternoon along the Far North Coast due to rough conditions.

The beach closure was announced not long after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for the Byron Coast.

On Wednesday January 20, 2021, Surf lifesaving Far North Coast spokesman Sam Clutterbuck said that Shelley Beach, Lighthouse Beach at Ballina and Crabbes Creek have all been closed.

"Shelley, Crabbes Creek and Lighthouse beaches are closed as the conditions are pretty terrible and not at good for swimming," Mr Clutterbuck said.

"We also have had some trees and logs washed in from along river and along to the beach."

Meanwhile, BOM Meteorologist Melody Strum said the beaches most likely to be affected by hazardous conditions were those which were open to the conditions.