Menu
Login
The DPI reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Wategos Bommie, Byron Bay this morning.
The DPI reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Wategos Bommie, Byron Bay this morning. Smarksmart
News

Shark sightings continue to close North Coast beaches

28th Dec 2018 10:37 AM | Updated: 1:33 PM

UPDATE 2.50pm: SHELLY Beach at Ballina has been closed again after a shark was spotted nearby. 

Surf Life Saving NSW reported the shark sighting.

 

UPDATE 10.50am: TWO sharks have been reported at Shelly Beach, East Ballina, closing both Shelly and Lighthouse beaches.

 

Original story: WIDELY feared bull sharks were spotted lurking at popular Northern Rivers beaches today, prompting evacuations and beach closures.

A 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall, Ballina.
A 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall, Ballina. Sharksmart

NSW Shark Smart made an alert about 10 minutes ago of a 2.4m Bull Shark at North Wall Break Wall, Ballina. The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified.

A 2.6m Bull Shark at Backside (surf break), Ballina.
A 2.6m Bull Shark at Backside (surf break), Ballina. Sharksmart

Alerts were also posted about bull shark sightings at Backside (surf break), and Seven Mile at Ballina just before 8am this morning.

Shark activity had also closed Tallow Beach and Broken Head earlier this morning.

beach closed east ballina editors picks shark sighting shelley beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners