Family friends Bryle Guarin, 10, and Francesca Colisao, 16, from the Gold Coast were instrumental in saving two people from drowning in Hervey Bay at the weekend.
News

BEACH HEROES: Young tourists stop holiday tragedy

Jessica Lamb
10th Dec 2019 4:19 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM
THE quick actions of two young tourists helped save the lives of a pair of 15-year-old girls struggling in Hervey Bay waters.

Family friends from the Gold Coast Bryle Guarin, 10, and Francesca Colisao, 16, were in the middle of a three-day trip to Hervey Bay when they came across swimmers in distress.

About 4.45pm on Saturday, the normally calm water at the Pialba foreshore turned choppy and the friends from Nerang saw the two teen girls struggling far from shore and out of their depth.

Family friends Bryle Guarin, 10, and Francesca Colisao, 16, from the Gold Coast were instrumental in saving two people from drowning in Hervey Bay on the weekend.
Francesca said a friend of the girls approached her and Bryle in shock, struggling to speak.

The recent Year 12 graduate called 000 and ran towards Wetside Water Park to get help.

"One of the guys from the water park went to rescue the girls and I gave the phone to a local woman who told the ambulance where to go," Francesca said.

Bryle watched and pointed the distressed swimmers out to rescuers.

"It was a bit scary at the time. The girls were so thankful afterwards," the Year 5 student said.

"My mum and dad taught me about water safety and I'm pretty proud I could help."

After paramedics arrived, a witness told Francesca their actions had saved the girls' lives.

"I feel good, I feel proud. I wasn't really thinking I just knew I had to get help. I was really scared they would drown," Francesca said.

Bryle's mum Elena Heiser said she was proud and impressed by the pair's actions.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two females were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after the incident.

