News

SLEAZE BEACH: Sex pests becoming more dangerous

Alison Paterson
| 8th Jun 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 12:29 PM
Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.
Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S A beautiful beach stretching from Brunswick Heads to Byron Bay, but Tyagarah's reputation is rapidly turning ugly.

In fact, it's becoming downright sinister.

While NSW National Parks promotes it as a place to swim, fish, birdwatch, eat at the picnic area or sunbathe au natural at the nudist beach area, Tyagarah is rapidly gaining a sinister reputation with women regularly reporting they feel intimidated there.

A report in The Northern Star of a sexual assault on a woman on the weekend at the Belongil area of Tyagarah beach, has seen dozens of women come forward on social media to report their discomfort and often fear, after being approached by what they have said are predatory males on the sand and in the dunes of the coastline.

Yesterday, police at Tweed/Byron LAC announced they were now working with the Sex Crimes Squad division of the NSW Police Serious Crimes Directorate on the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the seriousness of the sex assault allegation meant officers from the serious crimes division were now on the ground, assisting local police with the investigation.

"Despite having other serious crimes in the command our detectives are working on, we have a team of eight detectives working on this incident including the Sydney contingent whom we really appreciate their involvement," he said.

"We take this very seriously and working on a number of leads and hopefully we will identify and track the offender down sooner rather than later."

Det Chief Insp Cullen said anyone who had information should contact Byron Bay detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

When The Northern Star visited Tyagarah beach yesterday morning, patrons said they were shocked to learn of the attack.

A couple who live at Byron Bay, said they had been visiting the nude beach for many years and had never experienced any frightening incidents.

The pair, aged in their late 50s, who asked not to be named, said most local naturists knew each other and would not put up with any sleazy behaviour.

"I've been coming to this beach for eight years now and have never felt uncomfortable," she said.

Her partner said if anyone tried such behaviour among their community they would be given short shift, but he said he had heard there were some unsavoury people south of the beach, towards the golf course.

Another regular beach-goer said he had been visiting the beach for years and was disgusted to learn someone had been assaulted.

He said the beach featured in a number of reputable naturist publications and it was a shame sleazy people were ruining its reputation as a safe place to enjoy the area as nature intended.

On the Byron Shire Council and NSW National Parks websites, information about the area states a 1km stretch of the beach is "clothing optional", but there are no signs in the car park at the end of Greys Lane, which has direct beach access, alerting visitors to the beach's status.

When The Northern Star contacted the council and NSW Department of Environment & Heritage, each claimed this signage was the responsibility of the other.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers crime nude beach

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bowraville murders: Accused serial killer may face retrial

Bowraville murders: Accused serial killer may face retrial

A MAN acquitted of the murders of two Aboriginal children at Bowraville will face a hearing to find if there is enough “fresh and compelling” evidence for a...

What's next for the Byron Bypass?

BYPASS: The route for the proposed Byron CBD Bypass. Photo Contributed

Council predicts we will be driving on the Bypass by the end of 2018

Hayne train

TRAINING TRIP: President of the Byron Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club Andrew Sheridan, Titans' Jarryd Hayne and Byron Lennox Under-13 player Kayne Curran nominated as the club's Aquis Titans Sportsperson of the Year.

Titans super star drops in on local juniors training

Riding high on Byron's boards

ON THE BEACH: Tom Avery and his son Vaan Avery Bunjil at the Pass in Byron Bay with their Ed Sinnott designed surfboards.

ESP surfboard support Indigenous champions

Local Partners

Wave of support for the Ben King Classic

THE 42nd annual Ben King Classic will see pro-surfers and amateurs hit the water this weekend surfing to commemorate the memory of a Byron surfing stalwart.

The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

One of the country's most prestigious theatre companies will bring a definitive story from Australia's Indigenous history to the forefront with Coranderrk.

Trevor Jamieson will star in Coranderrk

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!