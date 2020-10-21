BEACH CRISIS: Swallow our pride and ask Gold Coast for help

WHEN it comes to beach bitchiness Byron Bay tends to look down on the Gold Coast and its tacky high rise culture and thumb its nose at all things Surfers Paradise.

But with Byron's Main Beach looking like a bag of s--t, perhaps its time the town, its residents and council swallowed its collective pride and asked the Goldy for some help.

Because when it comes to "sand nourishment" the Gold Coast is miles ahead of Byron Bay and we could use some of their technology and know-how right now.

In short, Byron Bay's glittering jewel, Main Beach to Clarke's Beach, is an absolute disgrace.

There is no beach, just a pile of debris, driftwood and disappearing sand dunes.

Blame erosion, high tides, weather events all you like, the sand from the beach is long gone and despite expressed hope from experts that one day it will all return, can Byron Bay afford to wait much longer for nature to take its course?

The Gold Coast is known as much for its pristine, raked beaches as it is for its fake tans and boobs.

Right now, Byron Bay is the one that desperately needs the tummy tuck and facelift.

With summer nearly here, and thousands of tourists expected to flood here over the Christmas holidays, having a main beach looking like a Third World country is not an option.

Perhaps Byron should put its hand up and ask the Gold Coast council for help.

Contractors for Crown Land continued sanding efforts to avoid further erosion at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay, on Monday.

Over the past couple of months, the Gold Coast has busily moved enough sand to fill 16 Olympic sized swimming pools from Tallebudgera Creek to Burleigh Heads.

The annual 'beach boost' dredging program is part of an overall $35 million body of coastal management works undertaken by the City of Gold Coast over the last three years.

Approximately 40,000 cubic metres of sand is pumped from Tallebudgera Creek to replenish Burleigh Beach, for example.

Gold Coast from the air. Photo of Tallebudgera Creek ocean entrance with sand dredging.

The Gold Coast allocates $1 million for sand nourishment works every year just so the beaches look good.

Right now urgent work is going on to sandbag dunes before infrastructure falls into the sea.

Perhaps we should humbly ask if we can borrow the Gold Coast's dredge as well.