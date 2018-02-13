Menu
Login
News

Police did not cross the line: YOU SAID

A still from a Facebook video showing police attempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay.
A still from a Facebook video showing police attempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay. Contributed Jaicey Revelle Faceb
Claudia Jambor
by

Update 3.46pm: ON MONDAY afternoon, an altercation ensued as police attempted to arrest a young woman at Byron Bay.

With the rise of social media, police are increasingly scrutinised for their actions on social media.

But our readers have responded differently.

An overwhelming 80 per cent of respondents said they did not think police crossed the line.

One reader from Currumbin said: "They should be applauded".

 

Original story 5am: A RETIRED North Coast police officer has spoken out about tactics used by officers in a controversial beach arrest at Byron Bay.

Charles Halloran said the shaky footage made it difficult to assess what force was being used by officers on an 18-year-old woman at Main Beach on Monday afternoon.

 

But based on the mobile phone video police acted above board, the ex-Byron Bay cop said.

"I think they were doing what was required of them," Mr Halloran said.

"It's hard to comprehend unless you're in the situation.

"I think someone needs to be the enforcer. The police I think are the ones to do it."

Mr Halloran, who worked in Byron Bay before he retired in 2000, recognised times had changes since he was in the force.

He was concerned about video snippets of police incidents being spread on social media without the full context.

He called on the State Government to bring forward its roll-out of body worn cameras to Byron Bay scheduled for May.

After the latest violent arrest it was vital Byron police could "tell their side of the story", he said.

The Police Association of NSW would not comment on specifics of the incident because the matter is before the court.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command branch official Darren McCaughey said "police aren't punching bags or there to be abused".

"Our police members want to keep the community safe, but in doing so want to keep themselves safe and go home to their families," Mr McCaughey said.

Speaking broadly about police conduct, the command's crime manager Brendan Cullen said his officers were "very professional" in the "difficult job" they did.

"They are trained and taught with how to deal with members of the public," Detective Chief Inspector Cullen said.

"They want to keep people safe and that's their goal."

Reader poll

Do you think police crossed the line during arrest?

This poll ended on 14 February 2018.

Current Results

Yes

19%

No

80%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Topics:  beach beach arrest byron bay northern rivers crime police tweed/byron lac

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Schools Innovating to be Green

Schools Innovating to be Green

NEW awards aimed at fostering the next generation of Green innovators are being rolled out this year.

BURNING UP: Temps to hit 40°C with heatwave smashing Qld, NSW

Thursday will continue to see heatwave conditions across much of Queensland and northern NSW. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Temperatures at 3am felt like a sunny afternoon.

Is this the second Splendour act confirmed for 2018?

TOURING: MGMT played at The Falls Music & Arts Festival in 2014.

This American band pretty much confirmed it

Hark, glad tidings of great Joyce: OPINION

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce with MP Kevin Hogan at a press conference on proposed changs to Oakes Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

This week's big issue is Ocupational Health and Safety at the office

Local Partners