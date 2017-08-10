BBQ and Bluegrass heaven is on again

SMOKIN': Bangalow BBQ & Bluegrass Festival artistic director Ash Bell with legendary Byron bluegrass queen Emmy Lou Amethyst and festival director Fletcher Potanin invite locals to get on down to the festival for some juicy barbecue and smokin' pickin' and a- singin'.

LOOSEN off your belt a notch or two and limber up your pickin' fingers, the Bangalow BBQ & Bluegrass Festival kicks off this Friday night at Bangalow A&I Hall and Showgrounds.

Sponsored this year by Stroud Homes Northern Rivers, the festival is a celebration of authentic local food, music and old-time entertainment.

It's also a not-for-profit community event that has raised over $125,000 since 2014 for regional arts and cultural initiatives, of which the arts-in-schools program is a primary beneficiary.

The festival kicks off at the A&I Hall this Friday night with the Old-Time Variety show.

More than 70 artists are volunteering their time for this raucous adults only unscripted and adventurous show to be wrangled into shape by Byron's own Emmy-Lou Amethyst.

On Saturday, the Australasian BBQ Alliance and Firebrand BBQ will sponsor an authentic Low 'n' Slow BBQ Competition with a first prize of $1500.

Last year saw over 3000 tasting plates sampled throughout the day with festival attendees voting for their favourite plates. There are categories for smoky ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken and, this year for the first time, the Whole Hog Competition and a Pickle-Off make the event a meat-lovers dream.

"We aim to raise another $25,000 for local schools this year,” festival organiser Fletcher Potanin said.

"Primary school arts programs are starved of funding in the Northern Rivers.

"We're proud to contribute to the social, cultural and economic sustainability of the region's arts programs for our children.”

Festival artistic director Ash Bell said audiences would witness some of the best bluegrass sounds from Australia and New Zealand.

"This year's line-up delivers a Bluegrass landscape that is diverse in terms of the unique interpretations and responses to Bluegrass music and old-time Americana,” Ash said.

Artists appearing on the festival's main stage in 2017 include New Zealand band The Eastern and back by popular demand, are The Morrisons as well as Sara Tindley, High Lonesome, Cat & Clint, The Mumblers and the Ben Wilson Band.

The Picker's Competition is also on again and open to all skill levels with categories in guitar, banjo, mandolin and fiddle with $250 in prizemoney up for grabs.

Two day passes from $68 adult or $88 family. Booking fees apply with children under 18 free.

Tickets include one free tasting plate and additional plates are $10 each.

For tickets go to www.bbqbluegrass.com.au and www.facebook.com/bbqblue