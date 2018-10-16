Bay's gala sparkles

FROM furs and pearls, to tuxedos and service dogs stealing the show, the Byron Bay Film Festival launched in a burst of glitz and glamour last Friday night.

DAZZLING: Byron Bay Film Festival red carpet opening gala event. Lyn McCarthy

The exclusive red carpet event has set a vibrant tone for this year's festival with the Australian premiere of Michael Franti's much-lauded Stay Human film.

Promoting positive change, the festival boasts a bumper crop of inspiring, motivational, environmentally conscious, technologically brave, and culturally diverse short films, documentaries and feature films.

The Byron Bay Film Festival runs until Sunday at venues from Brunswick Heads to Byron Bay.

Special encore screenings announced

DEMAND for tickets for three Byron Bay Film Festival films has been so great that special encore screenings have been arranged.

Anyone who missed the festival's opening night film, Michael Franti's Stay Human, can see it at the Brunswick Picture House on Sunday, October 21 at 6pm.

The solo-survivor Arctic will also be shown for a second time at the Pighouse Flicks Lounge Cinema on Sunday at 4pm.

The comedy with a social message, The Merger, was also so popular that a second screening has been added at Brunswick Picture House tonight at 7pm.

Another encore screening for Saturday is to be announced.

For further details, visit the Byron Bay Film Festival website at www.bbff.com.

