Bay team in district triumph

LAST Sunday the Tweed/Byron District Bowls held a day-long Carnival to decide the winner of the Carlsberg Challenge Shield amongst teams representing every Club in the District.

Byron Bay's Seven's Side won the overall trophy with 5 wins and a tied match.

The team consisting of Reg Condie, Toby Schott, Steve Esposito, Dick de Witt, Calan Hede, William Green, Paul Bezrouchko and Johnny Brooker were successful and will hold the Cup until next year's Challenge.

Well done to all those players who also travelled to the State Pennant Titles earlier this year as well.

We also had a Club Fours Championship game last Saturday with the winners being Mark Barry, Robert Rays, Jeff Fleming and Peter Lofts who defeated Glen Ward, Mark Brown, Gavin McPhail and Paul Clark in a great close tussle.

With a green going out for maintenance, the rest of these fixtures will be played on our only remaining green for this event.

Unfortunately there was no information recorded for our Saturday Social Bowls so news of the players amazing accomplishments will remain known only to them and those there to witness the wonders on the green.

At Thursday's Self Selected Pairs we had Mirtha and Lue Christinian win overall whilst Calin Hede and Peter Darby grabbed second spot in front of a few others.

Reg Condie took home the T-Bone Tray and Dennis McCreadie and Jethro McGrath had a margin of shots to win the Mystery Margins Jackpot prize.

Pam Scarborough partnered a visitor Dianne to win the Huxley Insurances Losing Rink on the day. Last Monday night was a big Melbourne Cup Calcutta event followed by the Cup Day at the Club on Tuesday and the start of work on the green's on Wednesday.