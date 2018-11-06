Battling anxiety and a lack of sleep? You're not alone

EIGHT hours sleep might be one of the best remedies for anxiety, but what if you have trouble getting to sleep?

A new report has revealed that of those Australians living with mild anxiety, over 90% have experienced symptoms in the last four weeks.

The report was follows a survey of more than 1,000 Australians to examine the impact of mild anxiety on the population.

Surveys were conducted online during August 2018 with controlled quotas to ensure a nationally representative sample of the adult population in Australia (age, gender and region).

Symptoms of mild anxiety may include feeling restless, easily tired, irritable, experiencing muscle pain, disturbed sleep, difficulty concentrating and finding it difficult to stop worrying.

Of course, experts say if you are experiencing three or more of these symptoms should consult a healthcare professional to exclude other conditions.

Anxiety is the most common mental health condition in Australia.

On average one in four people will experience an anxiety disorder at some stage in their life.

If left untreated mild anxiety can last for a long time and can quickly become exhausting and debilitating.

It is important to be able to identify when that anxious feeling is a little more than just worry or stress.

From the report, the most common symptoms of mild anxiety that Australians experience are disturbed sleep (62%), anxious moods (53%) and recurring thoughts (48%).

Family-related issues are one the biggest triggers of symptoms related to mild anxiety.

Dealing with family related issues or situations are the number one trigger of mild anxiety related symptoms for Australians, and this is especially true for females.

Two in three sufferers have sought professional help and nine in ten Australians have made lifestyle changes to help manage their symptoms.

Most commonly people have tried to sleep for at least seven - eight hours per night (68%), increased their exercise (64%) or sought relaxation practices (54%).1

The report uncovered several alarming myths around the condition and treatment of mild anxiety, including the fact that over half of all Aussies believe that it is not necessary to seek any medical treatment for mild anxiety.

General Practitioner Dr Ginni Mansberg comments: "Symptoms of mild anxiety are incredibly common but often very difficult to manage."

"While daily exercise, cutting back on drugs and alcohol and dietary modifications, can be effective, they're hard to do, especially when you're feeling stressed. Of course psychological therapies such as mindfulness, relaxation techniques, and cognitive behavioural therapies are really effective, they take time, commitment and often lots of money to work".

The report coincides with the launch Seremind, a new non-prescription option for Australians with mild anxiety.

Seremind contains Silexan, a highly purified lavender oil preparation which promises to relieve mild anxiety symptoms.

Promoters say Seremind has been clinically tested to reduce the symptoms of mild anxiety within two weeks with daily usage, and improve sleep quality in six weeks.

Of course, the best advise is to seek the help of your GP or another expert in the field, particularly if you experience prolonged anxiety.