Two fires at the Ballina tip were sparked by batteries being put in domestic bins.
News

Batteries thrown in bin spark tip fire

Cathy Adams
30th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
RESIDENTS have been urged not to throw batteries in the bin after two fires broke out at the Ballina tip earlier in the month.

Ballina Shire Council said on September 16, “two fires broke out at the Waste Management Centre caused by batteries in kerbside bins”.

The council said to drop off household batteries to the Community Recycling Centre, at the Waste Management Centre (167 Southern Cross Drive) or at one of the Community Recycling Stations at the Ballina Council Customer Service Centre, Alstonville Cultural Centre, Ballina Library and Lennox Cultural Centre.

Battery recycling centres are also located at some supermarkets and Battery World stores.

“Please DO NOT put batteries in your waste or recycling kerbside bins. Battery fires can be dangerous and can cause serious damage and large scale air pollution.”

ballina shire council ballina waste management centre batteries fires northern rivers council newscricket
Lismore Northern Star

