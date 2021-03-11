Menu
STORMY WEATHER: Around 12.45pm on Thursday March 11, 2021 a sudden downpour saturated Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

Cathy Adams
11th Mar 2021 2:15 PM
Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over the next few days on the Northern Rivers.

David Wilkie from the Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea while a trough is situated over eastern NSW.

This pattern is drawing humid air down from the tropics, which is interacting with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts.

The next few days will be categorised by thunderstorm activity, with the risk of heavy rainfall, possibly damaging winds and large hail.

Some thunderstorms may become severe during the afternoon and evening, particularly about the western slopes, and possibly about the Northern Rivers.

Lismore can expect temperatures to reach 28C tomorrow and will be partly cloudy.

There is a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds.

There is the possibility for storms until Monday.

Parts of the state experienced significant rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am, including Goonengerry, which recorded 76mm.

From 9am to 1pm today, Alstonville 13mm of rain, Lismore 5mm, and Byron Bay 16mm.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay up with the latest warnings.

