Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

An urgent warning has been issued after a concerning increase in the number of people being bitten or scratched by bats.

STEER clear of bats this summer.

That's the warning from the North Coast Public Health Unit, with assistant director Greg Bell saying the number of bat bites and scratches was a concern.

"In December so far there have been five people bitten or scratched after handling flying foxes or microbats within Northern NSW Local Health District," he said.

"People are promptly treated using an immunoglobulin and a course of vaccines."

Mr Bell said members of the community should not handle flying foxes or microbats unless they had been trained, vaccinated against rabies and used the proper protective equipment.

He said Australian lyssavirus has been found in flying foxes and microbats on the North Coast.

"The Lyssavirus can develop like rabies and if left untreated could be fatal," he said.

"On the Northern Rivers we share our space with bats, (and) these wild animals carry diseases, so do not handle them."

Mr Bell said if bitten or scratched the procedure to follow was to wash the area well with flowing water, detergent, then disinfectant and then get to a GP or your local hospital emergency department.

Call your vet if your pet or another animal has been bitten or scratched by a bat.