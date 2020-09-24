Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Competition is heating up as the state’s best under-14 male basketballers compete at the Basketball Queensland Championships.
Competition is heating up as the state’s best under-14 male basketballers compete at the Basketball Queensland Championships.
Basketball

Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs: Day 2

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
24th Sep 2020 8:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Competition is heating up in Cairns as the state's best under-14 male basketballers compete at the Basketball Queensland state championships.

Early Settler Stadium, the home of the Cairns Marlins, will host the tournament, which started on Thursday morning and runs until the finals on Sunday afternoon.

Cairns Marlin Azrial Goyne. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn
Cairns Marlin Azrial Goyne. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn

We will live stream all games on each day of the competition on court one, from the pool fixtures through to the finals and culminating with Sunday afternoon's gold medal game.

REPLAYS: Relive Day 1 of the Basketball Queensland U14 Boys State Championships here

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Friday

8am: Cairns Marlins v Brisbane Capitals Gold - Division 1

9.30am: Cairns Stingers v SWM Pirates Purple - Division 2

11am: Rockhampton Rockets v Northside Wizards 1 - Division 1

12.30pm: Logan Thunder Gold v Gladstone Power - Division 2

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Gold Coast Breakers - Division 2

3.30pm: RedCity Roar v Cairns Marlins - Division 1

5pm: Gladstone Power v Cairns Stingers - Division 2

6.30pm: SC Phoenix Teal v Burdekin Wildcats - Division 2

 

Saturday

8am: Cairns Stingers v Southern Districts Trojans Black - Division 2

9.30am: Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors - Division 1

11am: SWM Pirates Gold v Cairns Marlins - Division 1

12.30pm: Emerald Chargers v SC Phoenix Orange - Division 3

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Cairns Stingers - Division 2

The semi final draw will be confirmed on Saturday afternoon, with finals on Sunday.

Originally published as Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs: Day 2

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

        Premium Content Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

        News THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter reported the man crashed after a stick lodged in the spokes of his bicycle wheel.

        ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        Premium Content ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        News LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed the border bubble changes, but says it’s...

        Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        Premium Content Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        News Despite the pandemic and hard border closures the number of job vacancies has risen...

        Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

        Premium Content Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

        News THIS 22 year-old is forging a career in acting, after wrapping up a film and...