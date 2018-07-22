Barry Humphries' fall from grace after hateful rant

IN A NEW interview with Barry Humphries - who is most famous for his drag character Dame Edna Everage - has spoken out against transgender people.

The 84-year-old entertainer was asked his opinion on the subject of transgender issues to which he responded with no sympathy and little apparent understanding.

Dame Edna Everage appeared in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, but has made intolerant comments about the transgender community. Picture: Supplied

He described the identity as a "fashion-how many different kinds of lavatory can you have?" before adding, "And it's pretty evil when it's preached to children by crazy teachers."

The interviewer asked Humphries if his most popular character, Dame Edna, had attracted the attention of transgender activists, who claim that as many as 40 per cent of transgender people attempt suicide, and wish transphobia to be made against the law.

Barry Humphries who is 84 and starring in a new cabaret, has described the transgender movement as “terrible rat-baggery.” Picture: David Caird

"Terrible rat-baggery," was Humphries' response.

Humphries once provoked outrage when he used the word 'mutilation' to describe gender-reassignment surgery.

"They had their genitalia chopped off and tucked in and whatever they had to do. And that aroused a lot of indignation - probably among the people who'd spent a lot of money having it done. But I don't think I'm right to pontificate. I'm really an actor."

But although Humphries is a straight man who only occasionally cross-dresses for a living, social media users have responded to the out-of-touch entertainer.

While some are defending his lack of basic understanding, others are saying he should know better.

Others were less kind and suggested that he should just retire.

But perhaps even more unsettling is Humphries' pro-Trump comments.

When asked about whether or not his character of Sir Les Patterson - a boorish and sexist, pussy-grabbing politician - has any connection to Donald Trump, Humphries says, "I'm grateful to Trump for stirring up politics. And I won't be joining any marches against him."