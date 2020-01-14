Barbecue brekky celebrates all that is good about Australia

BARBECUE BREAKFAST: Cheryl Nylund and Wanita Nichols of the Brunswick Heads-Mullumbimby Lions Club serve up an Australia Day brekky in 2018. The Breakfast in the Park is on again this year.

WHAT better way to celebrate all the good things about Australia than with a barbecue brekky on the national day?

The service clubs of the Brunswick Valley — Rotary, Lions and Quota — will be spinning the snags at Banner Park, Brunswick Heads on January 26 for the 32nd year.

Rotarian Sue Stirton said the event, which was first organised by Margaret and Darryl Giles, is about the service clubs thanking the community for the support they have received to help others.

“We (the service clubs) run raffles and do other fundraising to benefit the community,” she said.

“And the community is so supportive of us.”

She said the service clubs currently were busy raising money for the bushfire appeals.

She said the current generosity “shows what an amazing community we live in.”

She said the Australia Day breakfast was a “celebration”.

“It’s a celebration of our country and the people who live in it — it doesn't’t matter who they are,” she said.

On the menu from 7am to 10am will be sangas with a sausage, bacon, tomato and onion, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

For $5, you also get a drink.

Entertainment will be provided this year by the Mullumbimby Ukulele Orchestra, and the Australia Day Ambassador for Byron Shire will come along at 9am.