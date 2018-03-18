Menu
Barack Obama’s plans for Sydney trip

US President Barack Obama will spend two days in Australia. Picture: AP
by AP

FORMER US president Barack Obama is embarking on a week-long tour of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan.

Mr Obama's office says he'll be in Singapore on Monday for an Obama Foundation discussion with young adults representing Southeast Asian nations.

Barack Obama cuddles a koala in Brisbane. Picture: Supplied
Mr Obama will also participate in the Bank of Singapore's Thought Leadership Series and visit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Obama will spend Wednesday to Friday in New Zealand.

Barack Obama will meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern. Picture: Getty
He'll meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and participate in separate moderated conversations hosted by the New Zealand-United States Council and his foundation.

Mr Obama also plans to see former prime minister John Key.

On Friday and Saturday, Obama will visit Sydney for another New Zealand-United States Council conversation and to meet with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Barack Obama and Julia Gillard exit the House of Representatives in 2011. Picture: Alex Ellinghausen
He will attend a marquee function for just 350 guests at the Art Gallery of NSW on March 23.

Mr Obama visited Brisbane in November 2014 for the G20 heads of government talks and before that made a whistlestop tour in 2011 where he met with former prime minister Julia Gillard before heading to Darwin to address soldiers at an RAAF base.

He will visit Tokyo on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

Barack Obama at the University of Queensland in 2014. Picture: Getty
Barack Obama will meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: AAP
Topics:  barack obama sydney trip

