A Bendigo Bank subsidiary has subpoenaed the Department of Home Affairs for travel records on former senator Fraser Anning as they look to declare him bankrupt.

The banks is looking to serve Mr Anning with papers to declare him bankrupt over an $185,000 debt.

The subpoena was issued by Bendigo bank's subsidary ABL Nominees in an Adelaide court on Thursday and is due back in December.