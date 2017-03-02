Bangalow's iconic post office for sale

THE ICONIC Bangalow Post Office complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock is going under the hammer later this month.

Current owner Nicole Swain has owned the building since 2009 and was owner of the post office business from 2007 up until June last year.

"Its a real hub for the town, the steps are great for a chat and a catch up and this side of the street gets fantastic sun in the winter,” she said.

Timber cutters established a camp on the banks of Byron Creek in the 1840s with a town called Byron Creek established by the 1880's.

The town called Bangaloe until 1894 when it was renamed Bangalow and a the post office was built on the current site in in 1908.

"The original wooden building burnt down in the 1930 and was replaced by this red brick building.

"This building was put up in 1935 by A.R. Sansom using bricks coming from Bexhill brick works, and I still have a couple of palettes of those original bricks,” said Ms Swain.

In course owning the building Ms Swain subdivided the inside there are now four businesses tenanted there.

"There is the original The Post Office business operating out the back, the Exchange Design Gallery, Pomstar Hairdressing with a new tenant about to take up a lease soon,” she said.

"Its a lovely symmetrical building and it worked out really well when we divided it up and we now have a great little hub of businesses in here.

Sitting on a double block with double street frontage, The Post Office also boasts an amazing mural around the back near the post office boxes, of which there are roughly 600.

The auction takes place at 4.30pm on Thursday March 23 on the front steps of the building.