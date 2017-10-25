Bangalow succumbs to Chicago

BANGALOW Theatre Company is again shooting for the stars, with its ambitious new production of the Broadway classic Chicago.

The new show plays for six nights only across two weekends in early November at the A&I Hall in Bangalow and comes after two previous sell-out productions, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Shop of Horrors.

Built around the razor sharp choreography of the great Bob Fosse, BTC's Chicago explores the idea of grabbing fame at any price, even if it involves murder.

With just one week until the curtain goes up on opening night, BTC co-founder and the show's choreographer Anouska Gammon is honing the production's dance routines.

"We set our sites high,” Anouska said

"We are pushing boundaries and pushing the notion of what a musical can be so the audience will always be surprised.”

Based on the 1926 play of the same name, Chicago remains relevant today as a comment on justice, show business and the phenomena of the celebrity criminal.

Both acerbically satirical and highly entertaining, the production glamorises a scandalous time when women were pursuing their dreams of enjoying the same freedoms afforded to men, only to find that this also meant equality at the hands of the executioner.

"At our auditions in May, the A&I Hall looked just like a Broadway rehearsal studio with more than 80 potential stars going through their paces,” Chicago producer Adrienne Megan Lester said.

"The result is we have a superb cast of enormously talented performers, eager to bring Chicago to life.

The producers have also promised their fresh new staging of this classic show will encourage audience interaction and help create the frenzy of a media circus.

Chicago will start at 7.30pm sharp each night with doors open at 6.30pm. There will be pre-show dinner catered by The Italian Diner on offer and a Speakeasy bar sponsored by Brookie's Gin in the foyer for some pre-show lubrication.

Chicago is playing over two weekends on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 3, 4 and 5, and then Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 9, 10 and 11. Ticket options include: general seating $35, premium seating of first and second row seats $40 and vantage seating in the third row at table seating with high backed stools $45. All prices will have additional booking fees. Go to: www. bangalowtheatre.com.au.