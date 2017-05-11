Bangalow rolling out billycart fun

GO NUTS: Get your jalopy ready for the Bangalow Billy Cart Derby.

THE countdown is on for the Bangalow Billycart Derby with the chequered flag set to drop on Sunday, May 21, at Byron St, Bangalow.

Event organiser Richard Millyard said the derby was a wonderful example of a community event because there were no barriers to entry.

"It showcases good old-fashioned fun regardless of age or status and everyone can join in as individuals, families or workplace or school teams,” he said.

"This year we expect well over 200 entries and the primary schools challenge will have $1000 up for grabs spread over a number of categories. The major prize this year will be awarded in the Traditional cart category.”

Everyone's favourite activities will be happening, including the lunchtime parade starting at 12.30pm.

Groups wishing to participate or those able to volunteer on the day should phone Richard Millyard on 0428 573 511 or email richard@pegron.com to reserve your spot.

Bangalow Public School's Mad Hatters Party will also be on in the school grounds. See page 7 for details.

All carts need to have good brakes, safe steering and weigh less than 75kg. Download specifications and rules from www.bangalowbillycart.com.au.