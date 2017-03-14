Bangalow Rebels ink new deal with Bowlo

BANGALOW Rugby Club has kicked off the 2017 season with a freshly minted major sponsorship and home base move to the family- friendly Bangalow Bowlo.

The Rebels have evolved into a family-based club with teams right through from under-7s to first grade and even Old Boys team.

In recognition that the club's future lies with its junior players and their families, the bowling club partnership will enable the Rebels to integrate its senior and junior clubs and create a whole-of-club presence beside its home ground.

"The new partnership opens an exciting chapter for the Rebels,” said Bangalow RFC president Dave Phillips.

"But we are enormously grateful to our previous sponsor, the Bangalow Hotel, for precious support over the life of the club. We recognise how important their efforts have been to the development of rugby in Bangalow.”

The club's community focus this year extends to free group fitness sessions with personal trainer Candice Briggs for partners of senior players, mothers of registered junior players and club social members at 5pm each Tuesday until April 25.

Junior teams will train on Wednesday nights in front of the Bowlo.

The senior club's first home game is on April 22, with first grade facing competition newcomers Casuarina and second grade taking on reigning premiers Mullumbimby.