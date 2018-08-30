Menu
Login
SING OUT: Organisers of the Bangalow pub choir Melia Naughton, Rebecca Fogarty, Anna Honeychurch, Sally Schofield.
SING OUT: Organisers of the Bangalow pub choir Melia Naughton, Rebecca Fogarty, Anna Honeychurch, Sally Schofield. Contributed
News

Bangalow Pub Choir is your time to shine

30th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

THREE musicians, a music therapist and a DJ walked into a bar... and the Shire Choir was born.

Shire Choir, directed by Melia Naughton from Scarlett Affection, is a community singfest, held each month starting at 7pm on Thursday September 6 at the Bangalow Hotel.

"If you've ever held a hairbrush like a microphone, Shire Choir is your chance to shine,” organiser Sally Schofield said.

One of the other founders, Rebecca Fogarty, a local teacher and music therapist, knows first-hand the benefits of a group singing.

"When we sing our brains release endorphins that make us feel good and singing as a group only amplifies that feeling,” she said.

For details go to TheShireChoir on Facebook. For more info, contact Sally Schofield 0408260574 or email: sallyschofield@yahoo.com.

bangalow hotel community singing pub choir the shire choir
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Transferring his skills

    Transferring his skills

    News BYRON Public School ex-principal Geoff Spargo volunteers in Papua New Guinea.

    EDITORIAL: Lowering the Tones of debate

    EDITORIAL: Lowering the Tones of debate

    News The irrelevance of priveliged white men

    Shearwater celebrates with Spring Fair

    Shearwater celebrates with Spring Fair

    News Shearwater celebrates a quarter century.

    Flashing signs to help save koalas

    Flashing signs to help save koalas

    News Koala signs finally installed

    Local Partners