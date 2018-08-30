Bangalow Pub Choir is your time to shine

SING OUT: Organisers of the Bangalow pub choir Melia Naughton, Rebecca Fogarty, Anna Honeychurch, Sally Schofield.

SING OUT: Organisers of the Bangalow pub choir Melia Naughton, Rebecca Fogarty, Anna Honeychurch, Sally Schofield. Contributed

THREE musicians, a music therapist and a DJ walked into a bar... and the Shire Choir was born.

Shire Choir, directed by Melia Naughton from Scarlett Affection, is a community singfest, held each month starting at 7pm on Thursday September 6 at the Bangalow Hotel.

"If you've ever held a hairbrush like a microphone, Shire Choir is your chance to shine,” organiser Sally Schofield said.

One of the other founders, Rebecca Fogarty, a local teacher and music therapist, knows first-hand the benefits of a group singing.

"When we sing our brains release endorphins that make us feel good and singing as a group only amplifies that feeling,” she said.

For details go to TheShireChoir on Facebook. For more info, contact Sally Schofield 0408260574 or email: sallyschofield@yahoo.com.