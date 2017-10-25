News

Bangalow on Byron councils agenda big time

DEVELOPMENT: An artist's rendering of the modified development proposed for 9 Station Street in Bangalow.
Christian Morrow
by

THE controversial $36million two stage Rural Industries Food Precinct is one of two developments in Bangalow on the agenda for Thursday's meeting of Byron Shire Council.

The other project is the mixed use development at 9 Station Street.

A motion from Councillor Basil Cameron asks for staff to consider whether the Bangalow Sewerage Treatment Plant can handle the out put from the proposed Food Precinct development and report back to council.

The Precinct developers are concerned a decision on their project may be further delayed while council waits for the report.

Following meetings with council staff, the developers were to connect the project to the Bangalow Sewerage Treatment Plant as an alternative to their current proposal for on-site waste water management.

"After meeting with council staff we understood the Bangalow system had more than enough capacity to handle the output from our project,” a spokesman for the developers said.

"We believe this is just a delaying tactic.”

The plan for the proposed Rural Industries Food Precinct is currently being peer reviewed by independent consultants to address concerns raised at a recent public meeting of the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Local resident Ean Jones, who opposes the development and addressed the recent JRPP meeting, said getting a staff report on the capacity of the Bangalow Sewerage System was, "entirely appropriate for a project of its size and scale.”

Council will also receive a report on the long running development application for 9 Station Street in Bangalow.

According to the owner Gordon Highland the amended plan for the mixed use development consisting of cafes, shops, residences and offices has been reduced in bulk and size.

The report to be received by council recommends the development, that would sit next door to the historic Bangalow A&I Hall and Show ground, be granted.

Topics:  bangalow bangalow rural industries food precinct byron shire council joint regional planning panel station street bangalow

