Bangalow Music Fest

BANGALOW MUSIC FESTIVAL: Schools program to help children find their inner clown. JUSTIN MA

A LAST-MINUTE federal grant has allowed the Bangalow Music Festival to add a series of schools workshops to its program this year.

Local primary and secondary schools are invited to apply for the workshops, which involve training in storytelling, improvisation, finding the "inner clown” and mask theatre, and some games actors use to build confidence and resilience.

Homunculous Theatre's clown and actor Clint Bolster - newly recruited by Cirque du Soleil - will run the workshops on the Thursday before the festival while leading actresses Penny Everingham Elise Greig, and stage-all-rounders Joe and Bethany Simons will run things on the Friday and following Monday.

The workshops are part of a Courageous Kids program which aims to expand students' oppor- tunities to play, express, be physical, and overcome shyness and social anxiety, says Bangalow Music Festival artistic director Tania Frazer.

They are based on the belief that everyone has something to offer and that laughter is a unique and powerful engager with the capacity to inspire students who might otherwise hang back, she says.

"Clint has worked with disadvantaged and hyper shy children and within minutes has them with clown noses on and being entertaining and going 'wow, I'm funny',” says Tania, who admits she could use some of the training herself.

Another late addition to the Bangalow festival is a "kiddies' cushion” concert on the Friday morning - a trimmed down version of the schools concert.

"Our school concerts are just for primary school kids, but a lot of families have little toddlers who would love to come, so we've added a half-hour concert for those aged six and under,” Tania said.

"It will be great fun for mums and their young ones.”

For more information about the workshops, phone (07)38447260. Bangalow Music Festival runs from August 9-13. Tickets are available at www.southernxsoloists. com.