Bangalow march and two-up

SPECIAL HONOUR: The traditional Anzac Day March heads off down Byron Street in Bangalow. Lyn McCarthy

BANGALOW'S Anzac Day march will form up from 10.30am at the roundabout outside the Bangalow Hotel.

RSL secretary Col Draper said those who have a relative's medals are welcome to join in behind the first body of ex-service people.

"Wear your medals on the right side of your chest and sign the book in the hall to recognise your family member's service,” Col said.

"All local schools, sports, service and social groups are welcome to join in the march and commemorations and are welcome in the RSL Hall.”

The march will proceed to the RSL Hall in Station Street, for an outside service at 10.55am.

"Barry Stanford will be blowing the Last Post for about the 58th year and our guest speaker is Mark Cooper-White, the pastor of the Bangalow Presbyterian,” Col said.

"We're hoping that Dr Ian Elder will return to join our march. He last marched in Bangalow in 1981.

"Wreaths and all appropriate floral tributes will be gathered and taken to Bangalow Feros Village later in the day.”

Following the service, all are invited inside the hall for a cuppa and lunch, catered by Bangalow Lions. There will also be two-up at the Bangalow Hotel from 2pm.