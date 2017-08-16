News

Bangalow hub draws fire

Christian Morrow
| 16th Aug 2017 10:19 AM
DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.
DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility. Contributed

OPPOSITION to the proposed Rural Industries Precinct proposed for the outskirts of Bangalow continues ahead of the meeting of the Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP) at 4.30pm this Thursday in the Byron Shire Council Chambers in Mullumbimby.

Because of the value of the project its fate will be decided by the JRPP rather than by Byron Shire Council which voted unanimously to oppose the project at their last meeting.

Bangalow resident Ean Jones said he was pleased the JRRP would hold an open session to discuss the controversial precinct proposed by Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd.

Mr Jones said the development application, which was roughly twice the size of Ballina Fair and the JRPP had received ore than 500 submissions regarding the project.

"It is also an inappropriate use of state significant farmland,” Mr Jones said.

"We believe this is a manufacturing and distribution centre not a Rural Industries Precinct or a food hub.

"We hope this does not get approved as it could send a very, very bad precedent for NSW land owners across the state for putting factories on any bit of farmland.”

But independent town planner Paul De Fina, who is engaged by Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd, said it's all about supporting the region's growth.

He also thought it curious Byron Shire had already decided to go against the development.

Mr De Fina said the area would continue to experience strong growth as more people flocked there.

"I am working for the company who wishes to build the $36 million development (and) we are talking 300 jobs and people have objected to this,” he said.

"I would like my sons to have real jobs, not making coffee for the rest of their lives.”

Mr Jones is one of a number of concerned residents that have organised letterbox drops encouraging locals to object to the project.

"There are 504 car parking spaces and it will generate significant traffic, and noise as well as creating issues around the ecology and environment of the nearby Byron Creek.

"We are also concerned by the number of truck movements generated by the site.

"I know that Pam Brook from Brook Farm (one of the keystone tenants of the development along with Salumi Salami) will work hard to keep them off the main street but they will all transit through the roundabout and up Granuaille Rd.”

Reports that the colourful Sydney Ibrahim family has been linked to significant investments on the Northern Rivers has also set local tongues wagging.

According to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald, Pacific Blue Property Holdings, headed by John Ibrahim's financial controller Margaret Staltaro, has paid $1.45m for a macadamia farm on Hinterland Way, Newrybar.

The report also links Ibrahim to local property developer Bart Elias who is in turn linked to Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd, the developers of the Precinct Project.

The Joint Regional Planning Panel said today's meeting was to allow the panel to understand the key concerns with the proposal and was not a meeting to determine the development application.

Any member of the public may attend to observe but those addressing the meeting must have previously registered to do so.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow bangalow food hub byron shire council joint regional planning panel rural industries food precinct

