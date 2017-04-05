Bangalow Hotel flood fundraiser tonight

BENEFIT: The Aoife Scott Band will play a free show tonight at the Bangalow Hotel to raise money for locals affected by the flood.

BANGALOW Hotel is holding a last minute fundraiser tonight (Wednesday April 5) to gather donations to assist with flood relief in the local area.

There will be Happy Hour from 5.30-6.30pm with a donated Karma Keg and the Aoife Scott Band will be performing from 6.30pm

Aoife Scott Band play Dublin Folk with a traditional twist and are calling in at Bangalow Hotel on their way up the coast to put on the free show.

"This is a call out to our community,” said Lorelei from the hotel. "We'd love to see as many people here as possible tonight to support locals in need.”