Bangalow gets a new design gallery and much more

EXCHANGE: Paula Bannon co-owner of the Exchange Gallery that has just opened in Bangalow.

LOCAL artist Paula Bannan has returned to the northern rivers art scene opening a new gallery in Bangalow.

Paula's new venture is the Exchange Design Gallery, her first foray into the art world in almost five years.

Bannan is well known on the Australian art scene having previously had her work purchased by the National Gallery In Canberra and was regularly featured in exhibitions in Sydney and Brisbane.

"Whilst I have never stopped painting, I enjoyed my break from the commercial side of art and have particularly enjoyed watching the industry evolve from the sidelines,” she said. "I knew when the opportunity came to open a gallery it had to be in the right location and it would have to offer something different.

The new gallery not only features paintings, textiles and jewellery from the Northern Rivers but also reclaimed furniture.

"In just our first week we have had an extraordinary response to the furniture we have featured in the Gallery. Art no longer has to sit on the wall; people are looking for that piece of furniture that is distinctive and unique,” she said.

"There is so much talent in this area and it is particularly important to me the Exchange Design Gallery gives local artists a voice and an outlet through which to feature their work.

"The opportunity to set up a gallery in the historic post office building in Bangalow seems only appropriate for a business featuring reclaimed furniture. The name of the gallery is a throwback to when the building was the local phone exchange ” Ms Bannan said.