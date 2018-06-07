Bangalow gallery shows generations of dreaming

NINBELLA Gallery in Bangalow is currently showing work by one of Australia's most significant Indigenous family of artists, the Pwerle family.

GEN 4 - the Pwerle Women Awelye Atnwengerrp is a collaboration between Ninbella and the The Pwerle Gallery founded by Jade Torres, great granddaughter of Minnie Pwerle.

The exhibition opened this week and includes work by Minnie Pwerle, Emily Pwerle, Molly Pwerle, Charmaine Pwerle, Barbara Weir, Gloria Petyarre, Jade and Mariah Torres.

"I am very excited about this collaboration, the whole family are brilliant artists,” Ninbella founder Grant Rasheed said.

"This highly talented family of women present their dreamings and the legacy of their famous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Minnie Pwerle.

"Minnie was one of Australia's top female contemporary Indigenous artists.

"She began painting in 2000 at about the age of 80, and her pictures soon became popular and sought-after works of contemporary Australian Aboriginal art.

"Minnie's work is often compared with that of her sister-in-law Emily Kame Kngwarreye, who also came from the Sandover and took up acrylic painting late in life.

"Her paintings are loved for being so modern in style and yet so traditional and raw in subject.

"Minnie's art is in major public collections such as the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Art Gallery of NSW, Art Gallery of South Australia and National Gallery of Victoria.

"Jade and Mariah Torres have inherited all the talent of their famed family predecessors.”

For information call: 0429357274 or go to: www.ninbella.com