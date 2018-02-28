Controversial food hub plan withdrawn

WITHDRAWN: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.

BYRON Council has confirmed the DA for a $20 MILLION rural industries food hub proposed for 210 Lismore Road on the outskirts of Bangalow has been withdrawn.

A spokesperson for council said the applicant had formally requested the DA for the Food Hub, currently being considered by the States's Joint Regional Planning Panel, be withdrawn.

"This will now be processed and staff will advise the JRPP and also those who made a submission," The spokesman said.

The Rural Industries Food Precinct proposed by Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd was to have housed expanding Byron Shire food businesses, with Brookfarm and Salumi two potential tenants.

The precinct comprised three 5000sq m rural - agricultural - industrial buildings that could be doubled in size to 10,000sq m in later stages, as well as a 3000sq m rural industry building, three rural industry buildings of 800sq m and a 1000sq m food excellence facility.

Both the Greens and the Nationals joined local residents in opposing the plan.

Late last year Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said, "After meeting with local residents it was clear to me that the size of the project is not in line with community expectations," he said.

"I believe this is an example of 'great idea, wrong place'," he said.

Greens MP and Koala Protection spokesperson, Dawn Walker also weighed in on the rural industries food hub raising the plight of Bangalow's koala population in State Parliament and throwing her support behind the community campaign against the development.

Proponents Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd have been contacted for comment.