Menu
Login
News

Controversial food hub plan withdrawn

WITHDRAWN: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.
WITHDRAWN: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility. Contributed
Christian Morrow
by

BYRON Council has confirmed the DA for a $20 MILLION rural industries food hub proposed for 210 Lismore Road on the outskirts of Bangalow has been withdrawn.

A spokesperson for council said the applicant had formally requested the DA for the Food Hub, currently being considered by the States's Joint Regional Planning Panel, be withdrawn.

"This will now be processed and staff will advise the JRPP and also those who made a submission," The spokesman said.

The Rural Industries Food Precinct proposed by Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd was to have housed expanding Byron Shire food businesses, with Brookfarm and Salumi two potential tenants.

The precinct comprised three 5000sq m rural - agricultural - industrial buildings that could be doubled in size to 10,000sq m in later stages, as well as a 3000sq m rural industry building, three rural industry buildings of 800sq m and a 1000sq m food excellence facility.

Both the Greens and the Nationals joined local residents in opposing the plan.

Late last year Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said, "After meeting with local residents it was clear to me that the size of the project is not in line with community expectations," he said.

 

"I believe this is an example of 'great idea, wrong place'," he said.

Greens MP and Koala Protection spokesperson, Dawn Walker also weighed in on the rural industries food hub raising the plight of Bangalow's koala population in State Parliament and throwing her support behind the community campaign against the development.

Proponents Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd have been contacted for comment.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Minister meets on hospital plan

Minister meets on hospital plan

IDEAS, innovation and commitment are what is needed to keep the old Byron Bay hospital site in community hands.

Oil fire extinguished, police begin investigation

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.

Police maintain a presence at macadamia factory fire.

Superfish back in Ocean Swim Classic

CHANGES: The Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic.

Elite category reinstated for Byron Bay event.

UPDATE: Man charged over $1.5million beef fraud

Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its "melt in the mouth" moisture and tenderness. When cooked, the marbling is absorbed into the muscle and gives the meat its tenderness and flavour.

Wagyu beef scam "crippling" to the cattle industry

Local Partners