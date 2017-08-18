Bangalow faces the music this weekend

WORLD-FAMOUS: Didgeridoo player and winner of the 2012 ARIA for best classical album Kulkadunga, William Barton, is part of the line up at the Bangalow Music Festival 2017.

THE "mind of the composer” is the theme of this year's Bangalow Music Festival.

Southern Cross Soloists artistic director Tania Frazer explained the concept in her welcome message to festival audiences.

"What makes a creative genius?” she asked.

"The idea that very creative people are also a little bit crazy has been around forever. Wired a bit differently from the rest of us and perhaps refusing to follow a conventional path.

"Over the festival we will investigate what distinguishes these geniuses from ordinary mortals as we highlight their lasting legacies that guided the path of classical music we see today.

"This discussion will be highlighted in our Rebels, Renegades and Rascals concert, narrated by Australia's own iconic actor Helen Morse.”

At the concert Morse will join Southern Cross Soloists in a behind-the-scenes look into the real lives of the great genius composers, exploring their foibles and highlighting little-known stories about Gesualdo, Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Satie, Debussy, Stravinsky, Shostakovich and Leonard Bernstein.

The music started on Thursday with a festival prelude at the Bangalow A&I Hall, and continued yesterday with events in Bangalow and Newrybar, including a school concert.

Today the program includes five concerts at the Bangalow A&I Hall: Stars of Tomorrow at 10am, Rebels, Renegades and Rascals at 11.30am, Spirit of the People at 3pm, Echoes of the Past at 7pm and Lights and Sparkling at 8.30pm.

There will be two further music events tomorrow, also in Bangalow.

Some of the featured artists at this year's festival are soprano Sara Macliver and didjeridoo player William Barton.

For details visit southernxsoloists.com