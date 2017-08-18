News

Bangalow faces the music this weekend

Javier Encalada
| 18th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
WORLD-FAMOUS: Didgeridoo player and winner of the 2012 ARIA for best classical album Kulkadunga, William Barton, is part of the line up at the Bangalow Music Festival 2017.
WORLD-FAMOUS: Didgeridoo player and winner of the 2012 ARIA for best classical album Kulkadunga, William Barton, is part of the line up at the Bangalow Music Festival 2017. Douglas Kirkland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE "mind of the composer” is the theme of this year's Bangalow Music Festival.

Southern Cross Soloists artistic director Tania Frazer explained the concept in her welcome message to festival audiences.

"What makes a creative genius?” she asked.

"The idea that very creative people are also a little bit crazy has been around forever. Wired a bit differently from the rest of us and perhaps refusing to follow a conventional path.

"Over the festival we will investigate what distinguishes these geniuses from ordinary mortals as we highlight their lasting legacies that guided the path of classical music we see today.

"This discussion will be highlighted in our Rebels, Renegades and Rascals concert, narrated by Australia's own iconic actor Helen Morse.”

At the concert Morse will join Southern Cross Soloists in a behind-the-scenes look into the real lives of the great genius composers, exploring their foibles and highlighting little-known stories about Gesualdo, Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Satie, Debussy, Stravinsky, Shostakovich and Leonard Bernstein.

The music started on Thursday with a festival prelude at the Bangalow A&I Hall, and continued yesterday with events in Bangalow and Newrybar, including a school concert.

Today the program includes five concerts at the Bangalow A&I Hall: Stars of Tomorrow at 10am, Rebels, Renegades and Rascals at 11.30am, Spirit of the People at 3pm, Echoes of the Past at 7pm and Lights and Sparkling at 8.30pm.

There will be two further music events tomorrow, also in Bangalow.

Some of the featured artists at this year's festival are soprano Sara Macliver and didjeridoo player William Barton.

For details visit southernxsoloists.com

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow bangalow music festival northern rivers entertainment whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
199 home sites approved in Evans Head

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

MANUFACTURED Home estate approved near aerodrome.

The simple pleasures of a Bruns photo comp

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Finalist from the 2015 photo competition, Massey Magic by Michelle Begg.

The simple pleasure of winning a photo competition

Circus Arts 'Curryoke' night

ENTERTAINMENT: Friends of the Circus supporting the future stars.

Curryke fundraiser for Circus Arts

Building ongoing success locally

AWARDED: North Byron Beach Resort Construction Manager Darren Jarvis, owner Peggy Flannery, Development Director Jeremy Holmes and Project Manager Abel.

Elements of Byron awarded

Local Partners

Teen actor stars in The Dark Tower

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton is part of the cast of the film that opens nationally today; 'It' is his other Hollywood film opening this year.

OPINION: Keeping Byron business focus

NEW FACE: The new President of the Byron bay Chamber of Commerce Todd Southeren

New president for Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Young people on stage at Brunswick Heads

ALMOST FAMOUS: Beth is one of the youngest members of the Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre.

They will be performing two original theatre pieces

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price.

10/35-39 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 2 $730,000-$730...

We are pleased to announce the highly successful sale of this Resort Style Dual Key Apartment in the heart of Byron Bays Tourist strip before launching it to the...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!