COMMUNITY VOICE: Bangalow CWA president Di Campbell.
Bangalow CWA speaking up for homeless women

Christian Morrow
by
2nd May 2018 6:12 PM

THE Bangalow branch of the CWA is celebrating 70 years of service to the community this year.

The branch was formed in 1948 by 26 founding members to bring women together and to establish a baby health centre and rest room.

Nationally, the CWA is the largest women's organisation in Australia with a powerful force for social change.

The Bangalow branch is hoping the voice of the CWA will make a difference when they take their motion to support older homeless women to the annual CWA of NSW State Conference next week.

"Older women are the fastest growing group of women experiencing homelessness,” current branch president Di Campbell said.

"This is due to factors such as family violence, divorce, death of a partner, lack of assets such as superannuation.

"It is particularly apparent in areas such as ours where women are often forced out of the rental market due to increasing rents and the staggering growth in the Air BnB market.

The Bangalow motion seeks support for a state-wide campaign to address the housing needs of older women who are at risk of, or are already homeless.

Today the Bangalow branch has 72 members and operates a craft outlet from their rooms in the main street of Bangalow as a means of fund raising.

"Our membership is made up of women from all walks of life and all ages. They have joined for a variety of reasons and with a variety of interests,” Mrs Campbell said.

"The friendships and the desire to support other women is the glue that holds us all together.”

The Branch responds to issues relating to women and engages in philanthropic work for women throughout all phases of their lives.

Over the past twelve months the Branch has donated almost $30,000 to organisations such as the Far West Children's Home, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Women's Shelter in PNG, Earthquake rebuilding in Nepal, Red Inc (flood relief), Shift Project Byron Bay, Liberation Larder and local school scholarships.

bangalow cwa cwa of nsw state conference homeless women homlessness
Byron Shire News

