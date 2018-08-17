Bangalow adopts drought stricken town for the long haul

ORANGE CONVOY: President of the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce Jo Millar will be leading an orange bedecked convoy to the drought stricken town of Bingara. Orange is a very special colour for the community of Bingara.

BANGALOW Chamber of Commerce is calling out for contributions to a convoy of trucks and 4WDs heading west this Sunday to support the drought stricken town of Bingara.

The Chamber and the local Lions Club have decided to adopt the town of Bingara and together have raised $5000 already and are hoping to raise $40,000 over the coming month.

"The drought is getting a lot of media attention, and given how lucky we are here in Bangalow with green paddocks and town water, we decided to try and share some of our good fortune out west,” President of the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce Jo Millar said.

"Rather than scatter our charity to different places, we thought Bangalow should adopt another town, Bingara (5.15 hours south-west of us). This way we can apply all our efforts to supporting one farming community, in an ongoing basis.”

The Chamber is already helping out a Bingara bee keeper who urgently needs hive sites, where trees are flowering, along the coast near forrest. There are four truckloads of hives and anyone who can help out should call 0416266536.

The convoy will head off this Sunday and will include two trucks, and a number of smaller 4WD vans with trailers and floats to be filled with assistance.

"Anyone in the local community happy to pay for their own fuel and accommodation is welcome to join us,” Ms Millar said.

"We will stay in the town and support the local businesses booking accommodation, eating and drinking at local establishments.

"The Bangalow Lions club are working with us on this initiative and will be responsible for distributing money to the families in need in Bingara and surrounds.

Ms Millar said the plan was for this to be an ongoing relationship of friendship and support between the two towns over the next 6-12 months.

"We believe regular animal feed convoys, and cash donations are needed, along with support for the town's community spirit,” she said.

"Bangalow Public School are currently having all classes write letters of encouragement to farmers, which we will deliver in our convoy to the town to be despatched to farmers.

"We would like to do a Christmas present drive in early December to donate to Bingara. They have also invited us in October to a jazz by the river evening and everyone from Bangalow is welcome to go out there and take part in that great community event- which be another opportunity for our community to spend money in their community.

"There are quite a number of initiatives already started for this including Sparrow Coffee giving 50 cents from every coffee on Tuesday of this week, and donation tins are all over Bangalow.

"We would really love to pull together as many of the charitable hearts currently starting fund raising in Bangalow, into one big push to help as many families in Bingara area as we can.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

- Like the Facebook page Bangalow Adopts Bingara and share it far and wide.

- Donate to Bangalow Chamber of Commerce Fund raiser: BSB 728728 Account 22321405

- We need people who can rattle donation tins at 'the farm' this Saturday and Sunday, for 2 hour time slots. Starting at 8.00am until 2.00pm.

To help out call Jo Millar on: 0416266536