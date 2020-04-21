Menu
The Buckleys are a Northern Rivers teenage Country trio formed by siblings Sarah Grace, Molly and Lachlan.
Music

Band embarks on a virtual live tour

21st Apr 2020
You may have Buckley’s chance of seeing a live musical show anytime in the near future.

But Byron Bay band The Buckleys are reaching hundreds of thousands of people with their first virtual tour, safe to enjoy from isolation.

The trio have enjoyed success in the North American leg of the “virtual tour”, and they’ll now take the experience across South America, Europe, The Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The North American virtual tour was presented by Live Nation on Saturday, April 4 and it reached more than 370,000 people over four dates.

It’s all being done from their living room in Byron Bay.

Petrol Records founder and chairman CM Murphy worked with US label UMe and Live Nation to make the “tour”possible.

“This Virtual Tour introduced The Buckleys to North America and they won the hearts of fans from Los Angeles to New York, Toronto to Washington,” Murphy said.

“Live Nation and UMe have been incredible partners and they know how important it is to give artists a chance to play and audiences a chance to discover, especially during this incredibly difficult time in the world where music remains a vital part in connecting people.”

The band is now planning on reaching an even larger global audience.

The Buckleys are only the second signing to Petrol Records since CM Murphy signed award-winning siblings and band of brothers, INXS in 2009.

A three-piece band of siblings (Sarah, 20, Lachlan, 18, and Molly 17), The Buckleys worked since they were young children towards their dream of a record deal, the release of their first album and tour and had scheduled the release of their single “Money” on March 13 and their first tour to kick off in April.

The single Money is The Buckleys first worldwide release and embodies the band’s brand of “Hippie Country” – a genre representing the infectious personality and spirited conscience that the band maintains through these tough times.

  • The Buckleys’ virtual live tour for Australia and New Zealand will be on Thursday, April 30 from 6pm. Visit https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationOzNz/.
byron bay music coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 live music northern rivers community northern rivers entertainment virtual tours
Byron Shire News

