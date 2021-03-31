Menu
FILE PHOTO: A Lennox Head gym has closed for deep cleaning after a visitor tested positive to COVID-19. Picture: pixabay.
News

Ballina Shire gym closed for COVID deep cleaning

Cathy Adams
31st Mar 2021 6:16 PM
A gym in Lennox Head has closed for cleaning after a person who attended the business later tested positive to COVID-19.

Surfit Gym told its customers on social media the gym was closed for a deep clean as an infected person visited the gym on Sunday between 9.53am and 10.30am.

The post said people who were in the gym at around this time and the hour or so after will be contacted by NSW Health.

“We ensure strict hygiene and sanitising precautions in the gym at all times and we are very confident that the only persons at any risk would be those that were in the gym at those times,” the post read.

“The gym is being scrubbed completely and will reopen shortly.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.

“If you feel in any way unwell or show even the mildest symptoms please get tested ASAP. Kind regards, all of the Surfit community.”

coronavirusnorthernrivers lennox head business northern rivers health surfit gym
Lismore Northern Star

