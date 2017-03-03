Ballina man to face court over alleged knife threat

A BALLINA man was arrested after he allegedly threatened security with a knife after he was refused entry to a Byron Bay pub.

Tweed/Byron police arrested the 24-year-old on Lawson St about 10.30pm last night.

Police conducted a search of the man and found a double-edged knife in the front of his pants.

The man was charged with affray, wielding a knife in a public place and refusing to leave the vicinity of a licence premises in custody of a knife.

He was bail refused to appear in Byron Bay Local Court today.