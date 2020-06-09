Ballina man has entered the Big Brother House

DESCRIBED as “fun and a little naughty”, Ballina born and raised Garth Saville entered the Big Brother house last night in style.

Mr Saville was born and grew up in Ballina, and although he moved to Sydney many years ago, he still visits his family in Lennox Head.

A director of a recruitment agency, Mr Saville will draw on his experience with reading people to get to know the rest of his new housemates.

Described by the show production as “a born showman”, his Ballina friends agree with that statement.

“He loves attention and he loves to gossip but acknowledges this could be his downfall, so he’ll have to gossip with the right people,” said Big Brother producers when introducing him. He is expecting to stand out with his loud personality and even louder dress sense and isn’t afraid to share his opinion.

“All fun aside though, Garth will do whatever it takes to win, even if that means lie or deceive.”

Mr Saville came out when he was 30. He and his partner of seven years, Gavin, became foster parents.

Big Brother 2020 contestant Garth

Garth says being a dad is his proudest achievement and has given him so much purpose.

In last night’s episode, as the clock marked midnight and day four began, presenter Sonia Kruger welcomed four new housemates – Chad, Garth, Sarah and Sophie, to the house.

The new housemates were tasked with entering the house, finding a bed to spend the night in, all without waking the original housemates.

They were offered a Sunday roast for their new housemates, but if were able to enter the house without being detected.

The next morning, the original housemates were taken by surprise to find four new people in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother Australia 2020 airs on Channel 7.

Read more:

• Viewers thrown by shock Big Brother twist

• First look at what Big Brother has in store for housemates