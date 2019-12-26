Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Winner $10K Give-Away, David Sullivan with Frizelle Sunshine Lismore General Manager Allan Potter.
Winner $10K Give-Away, David Sullivan with Frizelle Sunshine Lismore General Manager Allan Potter.
News

Ballina local got lucky for Christmas

Cath Piltz
26th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA man, David Sullivan was the lucky winner of Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Group’s Biggest Ever Main Event Sale taking home a $10,000 cash prize giveaway recently.

The giveaway was eligible to people who purchased a car from Frizelle’s Ballina and Lismore Dealerships between November 18-31.

Mr Sullivan had previous dealings with the old ownership and decided he would return with the new management and give the business another go.

He took home the cash along with his brand-new Isuzu D-Max Ute that he had purchased in preparation for retirement.

Frizelle Sunshine Lismore General Manager Allan Potter said it was a decision he is unlikely to regret given that he was the lucky recipient of the huge $10,000 cash prize.

Mr Potter introduced the $10,000 cash prize giveaway as a part of this once a year sale commenting that these kinds of large cash giveaways are usually more exclusive to the larger metro dealerships.

The Isuzu D-Max Ute is also a new addition to the Frizelle’s portfolio. Frizelle’s have recently acquired both the Isuzu and Ford brands, expanding the range of brands that they now offer to eight. Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Northern Rivers can now offer their customers the largest range of new car brands than any other dealership in the local area.

ballina frizelle sunshine automotive lismore northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        News DID our photographer catch you enjoying a day at the beach?

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        News The court heard he was an hour away from his home 40 minutes after his curfew.

        Man with knife arrested on theft charges

        premium_icon Man with knife arrested on theft charges

        News POLICE have arrested a man and refused him bail after he was charged with several...

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        News “WE would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn’t absolutely...