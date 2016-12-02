Bali murder accused: 'It's a nightmare'

epa05516083 Australian national Sara Connor (C) participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

BYRON Bay woman Sara Connor has told media her British boyfriend, who she is co-accused of killing a Bali police officer, is "not an aggressive person".

Ms Connor made the comments to waiting media following a hearing on Thursday.

Ms Connor and her boyfriend David Taylor are accused of murdering Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose body was discovered early on August 17 on Kuta Beach.

"I would love to go back to my kids and to Australia ... I'm sure they need their mother," Ms Connor told the media.

"It's a nightmare."

Australian Sara Connor sits in a courtroom during her trial in Bali, Indonesia, (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The 46-year-old mother of two from Byron Bay has maintained she did nothing but try to separate Mr Sudarsa from Mr Taylor.

The court has previously heard the pair became embroiled in a confrontation after Taylor accused Mr Sudarsa of stealing Connor's purse, which she lost on the beach.

"I was there to separate them and I got attacked. I got scared and left them there," Connor told reporters.

Speaking of Taylor, who she has been photographed with in Kerobokan prison where they are being held, she said: "He is not that kind of guy. He is not an aggressive person."

The Byron Bay mother has lost her bid to have the murder case against her thrown out.

Ms Connor will return to court on Tuesday, and Mr Taylor will return on Wednesday.