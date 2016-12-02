News

Baird bunny-hops on bicycle ID plan

Chris Calcino
| 2nd Dec 2016 4:47 PM
New laws for passing cyclists are now in place.
New laws for passing cyclists are now in place. Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PREMIER Mike Baird has backflipped again, this time putting the brakes on plans to force New South Wales cyclists to carry identification.

The NSW Government was going to introduce fines of up to $100 for bike riders caught on the road without ID from March 2017, having already delayed plans to have the penalties implemented by March this year.

Now Roads Minister Duncan Gay says riders will instead be "encouraged” to carry emergency contact cards.

"At a time when the road toll is increasing across the country, this year's preliminary statistics show bicycle rider injuries and fatalities are stable or reducing in NSW,” Mr Gay said.

"It is still early days, but this would suggest our changes, including the introduction of the minimum passing distance rule and campaign, are making a positive difference to road safety.

The emergency contact cards will be available through Cycling NSW and Bicycle NSW.

The Australian Cycling Alliance launched an online petition calling for the mandatory ID rule to be abandoned, garnering more than 10,000 signatures.

Cycling NSW chief executive officer Phil Ayres said he was delighted the Government listened to riders' complaints.

A recent Bicyle NSW survey revealed 93% of cyclists already carried ID.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  backflip bicycle id plan duncan gay petition premier mike baird

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Baird bunny-hops on bicycle ID plan

Baird bunny-hops on bicycle ID plan

PREMIER Mike Baird has backflipped again, this time putting the brakes on plans to force New South Wales cyclists to carry identification.

Lynette Daley's accused killers plead not guilty

Two men face charges over the death of Lynette Daley (pictured).

Two men plead not guilty over camping trip death of Maclean woman

Brunswick Heads set to dance to reggae

RHYTHM: Brisbane five-piece band Kingfisha.

Kingfisha brings their new music

Local arts organisations receive funding for 2017 projects

Djurra will be NORPA's locally-developed show in its 2017 season.

Byron Bay and Lismore initiatives focus on aboriginal art

Local Partners

Baird bunny-hops on bicycle ID plan

PREMIER Mike Baird has backflipped again, this time putting the brakes on plans to force New South Wales cyclists to carry identification.

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

Beachgoers cool down at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Temperatures have hit 46 degrees Celsius in parts of outback Queensland today, with a heatwave predicted for the state's central and southern regions.(AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Outback towns scorching under the Friday afternoon sun

Jethro Tull is getting ready for Bluesfest 2017

ICONS: Jethro Tull is a British rock group formed in Luton, Bedfordshire, in December 1967.

At Bluesfest 2017, the band will play songs from 1968 to 2016

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Kingfisha

Music, cabaret, theatre and more

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

RICKY Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years, titled 'Humanity'.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Brunswick Heads set to dance to reggae

RHYTHM: Brisbane five-piece band Kingfisha.

Kingfisha brings their new music

Jethro Tull is getting ready for Bluesfest 2017

ICONS: Jethro Tull is a British rock group formed in Luton, Bedfordshire, in December 1967.

At Bluesfest 2017, the band will play songs from 1968 to 2016

Views, Charm, Creek and Rural Privacy

322 Kings Road, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Set on just under 11 acres (4.45Ha) this charming country property embodies what everyone loves about the hinterland. Sweeping north and west views will captivate...

Elevated 6.6 Acres Boasting Two Contemporary Dwellings and Views

36 Lagoon Drive, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 2 Please call...

This beautiful north facing lifestyle property in sought after Myocum is an absolute must see! Set upon 6.6 acres you can enjoy total peace and privacy whilst...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!