Bailey claims All Schools Championships.

ON THE RUN: Byron Bay Runner Bailey Crabtree achieved outstanding results at NSW All Schools state championships.

ON THE RUN: Byron Bay Runner Bailey Crabtree achieved outstanding results at NSW All Schools state championships. Contributed

TWO Byron Bay Runners Senior Squad members, Bailey Crabtree and Jacob Dwane have achieved outstanding results at the recent NSW All Schools state championships.

Bailey Crabtree competed in both the 2,000m steeplechase and 3,000m with resounding victory in the 2,000 earning him a place on the NSW team for December's Australian All-Schools National Athletics Championships in Perth.

Bailey also produced a strong run in the 3,000m the following day, finishing 7th, with a new personal best of 8.53.

ON THE RUN: Byron Bay Runner Bailey Crabtree achieved outstanding results at NSW All Schools state championships. Contributed

Arguably the most grueling of all track events, in steeplechase competitors run five laps of the track, jumping eighteen solid barriers, and an additional five barriers with a three metre water pit.

Bailey had proven good form going into the championship, winning gold at NSW CHS championship two weeks previously.

From the starter's gun in the 2,000 metre run, there was no question of Bailey's intent, leading the pack of twenty-two runners out at a 3.00min/km pace.

Within the first two laps of the course, he had stretched the lead to twenty metres, and by the final lap, was forty metres clear of the rest of the field.

Jacob Dwane, a NSW CIS silver medalist also produced a fantastic run in the 3,000m to finish 10th in state, setting a new personal best of 9.54.

Byron Bay Runners

Byron Bay Runners Junior Squads (primary school) continue to train for NSW all schools championships in November.

If you or your children love to run, the club is always keen to welcome new members.

Byron Bay Runners are affiliated with NSW Athletics, and offer a range of training runs and coaching programs- from track, road or trail events, for sprint distances to ultramarathons and everything in between.

For info go to: www.byronbayrunners.com or email: byronbayrunners@gmail.com