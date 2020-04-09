Menu
Natalie Maher, who is accused murdering her 77-year-old mother Veronica Corstophine, has suffered a setback in her bid for bail.
Accused mother killer applies for bail

by PATRICK GEE
9th Apr 2020 3:50 PM
A WEST Australian woman charged with murdering her elderly mother in Launceston has had her application for bail delayed.

Natalie Maher, 46, appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston before Justice Robert Pearce by video link from remand on Thursday having previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police found Ms Maher's mother, 71-year-old Veronica Corstophine, dead on her bed at her South Launceston home on October 29.

A police spokesperson said Ms Maher had returned to Western Australia on October 5 after living with her mother in Launceston for two months.

Detective Inspector Kim Stevens said at the time that a significant amount of time had passed between Corstophine's death and police discovering her body, which complicated the investigation.

Ms Maher was arrested by West Australian police on behalf of Tasmania Police and extradited to Tasmania in November 2019.

The matter had been listed for a bail application and to be set down for preliminary proceedings, but the bail application was not dealt with due to complications with Ms Maher's bail address.

The application was filed and adjourned to be dealt with at a date yet to be fixed.

Justice Pearce adjourned the matter to June 30.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

