BAIL REFUSED: Despite Shane Anthony Digney-Rayner’s promise to find a job and look after his sick mother, his bail application was refused in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.
BAIL DENIED: Driver’s promise to care for sick mother not enough

Blake Antrobus
4th Jun 2020 7:00 PM
SHANE Anthony Digney-Rayner’s promises to get a job, start drug rehabilitation and care for his sick mother weren’t enough to convince a court he should be let out of jail.

The Gympie man applied for bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is facing 41 charges that include supplying dangerous drugs, possessing weapons and a range of property and driving offences.

Police allege Digney-Rayner committed a number of property and driving offences in January.

The court heard he was allegedly caught on CCTV at a Shell station with an unregistered vehicle while being unlicensed.

Officers allegedly found a glass pipe, ammunition, a machete, documents belonging to another person, digital scales and drugs including methylamphetamine and marijuana when they searched his house.

Messages on his phone allegedly discussed the sale of methylamphetamine and items stolen from a local business.

Representing himself, Digney-Rayner told the court he had secured accommodation at a drug rehabilitation clinic and planned to see a doctor if released.

He planned to work in civil construction and care for his mother, who suffers from emphysema, the court heard.

“I’ve been off drugs for five months now,” Digney-Rayner said.

“Before I came back to Queensland I was in Victoria for five years … I came back here and fell into an old rap.”

But crown prosecutor Annica Fritz said his proposals were not supported by evidence as there were no letters indicating he had been accepted into a rehabilitation program.

Justice Susan Brown praised Digney-Rayner for realising the impact of drugs on his life but said he had no evidence for concrete arrangements for when he is released.

She refused bail, saying he had not satisfied the court his detention was not justified.

– NewsRegional

