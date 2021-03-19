Baffling detail in woman’s outfit selfie

A fashion stylist has sparked debate over the colour of her trench coat with people seeing both grey and green. What do you see?

A fashion stylist has sparked debate over the colour of her trench coat with people seeing both grey and green. What do you see?

What colour do you see - green or grey?

That's the question a popular Australian fashion influencer has left her followers asking after she wore a new trench coat in one of her styling videos.

Tina Abeysekara, who runs popular affordable fashion blog Trash to Treasured, recently featured the $119 garment from Marks and Spencer, but left her 116,000 followers confused over its colour.

So can you tell what it is?

RELATED: Channel 7 presenter Kendall Gilding's dress sparks colour debate

Fashion influencer Tina Abeysekara has sparked a colour debate over this M&S trench coat. Picture: Instagram/TrashtoTreasured

The water-resistant trench coat is described as "pale apple" on the British fashion label's website - but with so many people telling Tina they could "only see grey" she was forced to explain its colour in a separate post.

"It is definitely green, a few of you were saying they see grey," the Sydney woman said.

Tina isn't the only influencer who has sparked confusion over the colour of the coat, with several UK social media influencers receiving similar comments on their snaps wearing the popular item.

"Is it green? I thought it was grey?" wrote one woman on a stylist's post last week.

"Green? I see grey," another added.

The Sydney stylist told followers the coat was ‘definitely green, not grey’. Picture: Instagram/TrashtoTreasured

Tina speculates it is because of the "eye trick thing" that first went viral back in 2015 with the now infamous blue and gold dress debate.

Many people saw a white and gold striped bodycon dress when in fact it was actually black and blue. We saw it differently was because of our varying perceptions of colour based on the light around it.

Other social media users were told the green trench looked grey too. Picture: Instagram/PaigeCarmichaek

Because of this, Tina told followers she would move her mirror into a different part of the house to help people see the "proper colour", adding the "rainy and miserable weather" was affecting the light.

The resulting was a photo showing the apple green colour in all its glory - ending the debate once and for all.

Tina speculated it was the ‘eye trick thing’ in which we see varying perceptions of colour based on the light around it. Picture: Instagram/TrashtoTreasured

Tina caused a stir earlier this week for a completely different reason after sharing a pair of $20 Kmart jeans every woman needs to own.

RELATED: $20 Kmart item Instagram users raving about

Trash To Treasured’s Tina Abeysekara posted about the jeans on Instagram this week. Picture: Instagram/@trashtotreasured

The stylist posted Kmart's Super High Rise Straight Jeans on Instagram, describing the garment as an "affordable classic".

In an Instagram Reel, Tina explained they had a "little bit of stretch", making them the perfect pair for everyday wear.

"Stayed comfy all day! Meetings and then I went out for a cheeky drink in them," she said in the comments.

What colour do you see? Let us know in the comments below.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Baffling detail in woman's outfit selfie

But people insisted they saw grey. Picture: Instagram/TrashtoTreasured