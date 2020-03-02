Badel’s top 50: Broncos must find a way to use star’s gifts

Can Anthony Milford return to the Origin arena this year? Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

There's no doubt that Anthony Milford has incredible talent - the Broncos just need to find a way to extract it.

He opens the second part of our top 50 countdown of NRL talents for 2020 as he looks to bounceback from a 2019 campaign of shifting positions and niggling injuries.

Anthony Milford has the talent to thrive at the Broncos in 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

40 Anthony Milford

(Broncos)

LAST YEAR: 19

Has the talent to be a top 10 player but the Broncos still haven't worked out how to extract the best of 'Milf' on a weekly basis. Has showed courage to play through injuries in recent years and his kicking game has improved out of sight. Now just needs to add consistency to his match-winning magic.

Elliott Whitehead has been a key cog in the Raiders rise. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

39 Elliott Whitehead

(Raiders)

NEW ENTRY

The British bulldog has been at the heart of Canberra's resurgence. The Green Machine are renowned for their attacking glamour but Whitehead provides the grit. Aggressive on the edges and a handy threat in attack as well.

Penrith's Nathan Cleary during the Penrith v Sydney Roosters NRL match at Penrith Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

38 Nathan Cleary

(Panthers)

LAST YEAR: 18

Has the potential to be a top 10 player but still some way from truly dominating the code as a halfback. Two back-to-back Origin campaigns is evidence of his class but he failed to get the Panthers to the finals last season. At 22, the only way is up for Cleary.

Clint Gutherson leaves his Broncos opponents in his wake. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

37 Clinton Gutherson

(Eels)

NEW ENTRY

A fine 2019 campaign from Gutherson, who will play a key role in Parramatta's title assault this season. Fit, hungry and always keen to get into the action with his running and passing skills. His blockbusting performance in the Eels' 58-0 finals drubbing of the Broncos was a sign of what he can deliver on his day.

Mitchell Pearce is coming to the end of his career. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images

36 Mitchell Pearce

(Knights)

LAST YEAR: 28

Maligned by many but anyone who can amass 276 first-grade games at the scrumbase is a serious talent. Exorcised some demons last year when he was recalled for Origin III and led the Blues to a series win after a decade of personal misery in the NSW jumper. For the Knights to fire this season, Pearce has to stay fit.

Addin Fonua-Blake was a force for the Sea Eagles. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

35 Addin Fonua-Blake

(Sea Eagles)

NEW ENTRY

An outstanding campaign with Manly last year. The 118kg dynamo averaged 163 metres per game and ranked fourth in the NRL for post-contact metres with 1401. Only one other forward, Payne Haas, eclipsed him in that area. Explosive running and great feet for a big man.

Victor Radley hits hard for a smaller player. Picture: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

34 Victor Radley

(Roosters)

NEW ENTRY

Arguably the toughest hitter pound for pound in the NRL. By no means a monster at 92kg but such is the back-rower's technical purity, Radley whacks opponents in defence. Also a versatile player with the awareness to handle hooking duties at a pinch.

David Klemmer continues to be one of the best props in the league. Picture: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

33 David Klemmer

(Knights)

LAST YEAR: 22

One of the most consistent props of the past decade. Still just 27, Klemmer averaged a staggering 169 metres per game last season and his tackle efficiency of 96 per cent shows he rarely misses tackles. Loses points for failing to get the Knights to the finals.

Joseph Manu has developed into one of the best centres in the game. Picture: Gregg Porteous

32 Joseph Manu

(Roosters)

LAST YEAR: 48

Has developed into one of the most potent centres in the game. Eight Tests for New Zealand in the past two years is reward for his hard-running on the edges and powerful fend. Has a big role to play this season as the Roosters' No.1 centre following the departure of Latrell Mitchell.

Jesse Bromwich is on the decline, but can rise again in 2020. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

31 Jesse Bromwich

(Storm)

LAST YEAR: 26

A top 10 player two years ago, Bromwich lost his edge of dominance that once made him the world's best prop. Still the Storm's key enforcer up front but Melbourne need him at his best to hit back with a premiership win this season. At 30, Bromwich is far from being a spent force.