New Bad Girls Advice group’s crazy rules

IT'S home to graphic sexual discussions and images of nudity, condones bestiality, mocks victims of terrorist attacks and celebrates violence against men.

For months the hidden, gender exclusive Facebook group Bad Girls Advice has been removed and then reinstated multiple times following complaints made about the content being shared.

Now it appears the 200,000-plus member group could be moving away from Facebook for good.

Inside sources have revealed to news.com.au that Bad Girls Advice has established a new group on MeWe - a website described as "the next-gen social network".

However, getting access isn't easy, with admin of Bad Girls Advice requiring members to submit personal details before being approved.

"In order to be added they must have the licence or any photo identification as their cover photo on their profiles. A lot of girls are not crossing out their licence numbers," a source, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, told news.com.au.

The list of rules needed to access the group.

So what exactly is waiting inside the group for those who adhere to the requirements?

According to sources, the group is used to share the explicit content that risked BGA being suspended from Facebook for violations of the social media network's Community Standards.

"They moved to MeWe so they could be the 'real BGA' but it's just turned into a lot of disturbing nude photos. The MeWe group is practically an amateur porn page," a source said.

"It's basically where they post everything that got them banned from Facebook," added another.

A BGA member discusses the content shared in the MeWe group on Facebook.

While the Facebook group is still active, admin were making plans to switch everything over to the new social media platform.

"I can confirm they have plans and intentions to transfer all content and activity to the MeWe, leaving the Facebook group as just a backup for admin updates, should it be required," a source said.

However, a recent poll with members has shown not everyone is keen to move the group to MeWe, with many members wanting to keep both outlets.

People want to keep both the Facebook and MeWe page.

Those who said they don't want to leave have allegedly faced a backlash within the group and been removed.

"Members of the Facebook page have also been put down and abused because they have voiced that they don't want to move to MeWe because Facebook is more convenient," a source explained.

News.com.au contacted the group's admin for comment but has not received a response.

A sample of the heated debate that got the group removed from Facebook.

The group is no stranger to controversy, having made headline late last year after it was shut down when BGA administrators approved content condoning bestiality, sparking uproar.

"From what I can tell, BGA was shut down following a post that defended a young woman engaging in bestiality regularly with her dog," a member told news.com.au at the time.

"A lot of the women in the group were rightfully disgusted and said so. They were then berated by other members for 'kink shaming' and not following the golden 'scroll on' rule."

Bad Girls Advice was reinstated by Facebook, who supplied the following statement:

"A group will only be removed where the majority of the posts in the group violate our Community Standards. If only a small number of posts in a group violate our policies, then those specific posts will be removed and not the entire group," a spokeswoman told news.com.au at the time.