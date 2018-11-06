Menu
Login
Backpackers staying at a hostel on Targo St have had items stolen by a group of youths.
Backpackers staying at a hostel on Targo St have had items stolen by a group of youths. Zach Hogg BUN210114TAR12
Crime

Backpackers hit by thieving youths

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Nov 2018 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM

SNEAKY youths have targeted a hostel early this morning, stealing multiple items from backpackers.

Police were called to the backpackers hostel on Targo St at 3am after reports at least four people were missing multiple items.

A police spokeswoman confirmed four or five youths were suspected of stealing the items and the incident will be followed up by the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

The victims have not lodged any official complaints until they know the extent of their losses.

The spokeswoman said incidents such as this one happen regularly.

"Backpackers are seen as easy targets, there's no CCTV footage," she said.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

backpackers bundaberg theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    News YOU can look amazing without spending a fortune - just ask this Northern Rivers businesswoman.

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    News VOLUNTEER and be a part of the Brunswick Head community

    Byron bowlers triumph

    Byron bowlers triumph

    News Byron Women bowlers self belief rewarded

    Get your parking permit sorted

    Get your parking permit sorted

    News Sort your Byron Shire parking permit

    Local Partners